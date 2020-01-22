Across the Table: Thinking about election season

Being an Ohio Farm Bureau member means many different things to many different people. For some, membership means sticking up for agriculture and its values. For others, it’s a sign of support for those who grow food for their communities and the world. Whatever your reasons for being a member, you will see the full value of belonging to this organization if you get engaged and join us in our efforts.

Membership to a grassroots organization like Ohio Farm Bureau means that your involvement counts. Whether you help to write new public policy, write your representatives in Columbus or D.C. or even participate in or volunteer at a local county Farm Bureau event, your action is, in essence, your vote.

It’s hard to believe that another major election season is just months away. Our TVs, radios and social media pages are already being bombarded by campaign ads, and the messages about who you should and shouldn’t support can get jumbled up and downright confusing.



Agriculture has been a major topic of discussion for many of the candidates running for office at all levels of government. That’s why it is more important than ever to do your homework this election season.

Trade wars, the climate, water quality and renewable energy are just a few of the issues that have been taken up during recent debates. The rhetoric is sure to heat up as candidates work to earn votes in farm country. It may be easy to rely on a quick evening news sound bite or a flyer hanging on your door to make a decision at the ballot box, but I encourage you to go a little farther to find out who the best candidates are for agriculture at the local, state and national levels.

Your decisions this November will have a major impact on races for county commissioners, state representatives, Ohio’s Supreme Court and the president of the United States, all of whom can affect our ideals and livelihoods with the stroke of a pen.

In this day and age facts are hard to come by, but your Ohio Farm Bureau team will be helping you weed through all of the rhetoric and dig deeper into the issues that matter to agriculture. Watch for our annual election guide in the upcoming September/October issue.

Just as important as your involvement in Farm Bureau is your vote. You will help determine the people we will work with at all levels of government, so be sure that you have all the information you need to make decisions that will keep agriculture on a successful path for many years to come.