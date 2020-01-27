On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

The methods for farmers getting information that pertains to their industry and lifestyle have changed in many ways over the generations. What used to be appointment listening over an AM radio is now On Demand content available anytime, anywhere. This week on Our Ohio Weekly, Ty Higgins covers the many facets of farm broadcasting with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo, and Tom Brand, executive director of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting. Also this week, Farm Bureau takes a policy stand on Daylight Savings Time, and MADE on the Farm is making a big difference in Ross County.