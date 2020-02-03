Our Ohio Weekly – The Boom of Home Food Delivery

On this episode of Ohio Ohio Weekly:

Food trends are changing rapidly as more and more consumers are choosing to have their groceries and their favorite restaurant food delivered right to their doors. What impact does this have on the overall food system and how is the food service industry adapting to meet consumer needs? The Ohio Restaurant Association joins Ty Higgins to answer that question. A small gesture went a long way for a Young Ag Professional after a visit with her congressman. Hear that story in the To The Beat of Agriculture segment. A veterinarian shares how she handles tough conversations with those outside of agriculture, and Warren County Farm Bureau recently helped local youth and those in need in their community.