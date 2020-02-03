Our Ohio Weekly stations, airtimes

2020-media-kit-our-ohio-weekly-podcast

Our Ohio Weekly shares the story of Ohio agriculture and Ohio Farm Bureau. Each week, this radio program and podcast features guests who represent leaders in agriculture, government, academia and the food industry, among others. Host Ty Higgins talks to interesting guests and brings the story of Ohio agriculture to life by featuring Farm Bureau members and staff who are working hard all across Ohio. Our Ohio Weekly can be heard on 18 radio stations throughout Ohio, including 610 WTVN-AM in Columbus, as well as on many major podcast platforms including iHeart Radio.

Our Ohio Weekly Affiliates

 

Station City Dial Day Time
WNCO Ashland 1340 AM Saturday 6 a.m.
WSRW Chillicothe 106.5 AM Saturday 7 a.m.
WTVN Columbus 610 AM Sunday 7 a.m.
WDLR Delaware 92.9 FM Saturday 6 a.m.
WONW Defiance 1280 AM Saturday 11 a.m.
WFIN Findlay 1330 AM Sunday 6 a.m.
WMVO Mt. Vernon 93.7 FM Sunday 6 a.m.
WNDH Napoleon 103.1 FM Sunday 6 a.m.
WTUZ New Philadelphia 99.9 FM Sunday 7 a.m.
WLKR Norwalk 95.3 FM Sunday 6 a.m.
WLEC Sandusky 1450 AM Saturday 9 a.m.
WTTF Tiffin 1600 AM Sunday 6 a.m.
WHIZ Zanesville 1240 AM Saturday 6 a.m.