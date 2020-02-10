Our Ohio Weekly – Discussion Meet Finalists take on Agricultural Issues

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

There are many challenges facing agriculture today, from labor shortages to consumer perceptions to mental health and opioid addiction in rural Ohio to name a few. Those are just some of the difficult issues that were taken on recently by three contestants who took part in the 2020 Ohio Farm Bureau Discussion Meet. This week on Our Ohio Weekly, hear how they would tackle those obstacles in agriculture.

00:00 – 2020 Discussion Meet Finalists

23:50 – To the Beat of Agriculture – Hannah Jarvis

32:20 – OFBF’s Property Protection Program gets an upgrade

42:00 – Montgomery County Farm Bureau’s Grow Where You Are Planted program