Our Ohio Weekly – National Grain Bin Safety Week

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

It is no secret that agriculture is a hazardous occupation. From large equipment to heavy loads to unpredictable livestock, there is the possibility for an accident around every corner. This week is National Grain Bin Safety Week and Ty visits with experts from Ohio State for some tips to help minimize grain entrapment situations.

00:00 – Ohio State University Extension Agriculture Safety & Health Programs Leader Dee Jepsen, Lisa Pfeifer with Ohio State’s Grain CART Program and Jason Berkland, AVP of Risk Management with Nationwide talk about grain bin safety and Nationwide’s Nominate Your Fire Department contest, awarding local fire departments life saving technology and training for grain bin entrapment.

16:50 – Sam Goldberg, the Producer of the new movie Silo

23:50 – FarmHer Founder Marji Guyler-Alanis shares her story To The Beat of Agriculture.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Roger High and Amy Milam talk about new Coyote hunting and trapping proposals from ODNR.

42:00 – Ashland, Holmes, Medina and Wayne County Farm Bureaus share how a new grain bin safety facility will be utilized by first responders from all over the country.