March/April Our Ohio magazine preview

How Ohio Farm Bureau works with different commodity groups for the betterment of Ohio farmers is a yearlong focus in Our Ohio in 2020. Beginning with cattlemen in the January/February issue of the magazine, we move to our partnerships with corn and wheat growers in the March/April edition of our Working Together series.

Also inside this issue is a feature about how the number of women in agriculture increased statistically in the 2017 ag census, but their influence has always been felt. Yet now more and more, women are recognized as the decision makers on the family farm.

Speaking of the census, 2020 is a U.S. Census year. Local officials, many of whom are farmers, stress the importance of being counted this year and how a correct population count can affect federal dollars flowing into rural counties in the Buckeye State.

We also talk with leaders at OSU Wooster about changes within the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, which have helped bring the college together with a single focus to further students in building careers in agriculture. A feature about county Farm Bureaus from across the state that have done outstanding work in their local communities this year is also included in this issue.

A trio of new student chefs from Lorain County Community College’s Culinary Arts program bring to life recipes in Our Ohio throughout 2020, and their beef recipes are featured in the March/April issue of the magazine.

In his column Across The Table, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Executive Vice President Adam Sharp talks about Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative and what is in it for farmers. The answer? A lot – for farmers who want to get funding and use the best water conservation practices on their farms.

Our Ohio magazine is a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters.