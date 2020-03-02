Our Ohio Weekly – Ohio program offers reduced rate loans to farmers

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:
To help Ohio farmers and agribusinesses finance the up-front costs of this year’s growing season, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague opened the application period for the Ag-LINK program early. Hear more about the program and how you can apply for an interest rate reduction.
00:00 – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague
16:50 – Ohio’s Forage Woes
23:50 – To the Beat of Agriculture – Tyrone and Megan Brannon
32:20 – Field Day with Jordan Hoewischer and Climate Scientist Aaron Wilson
42:00 – Franklin County Farm Bureau’s Women of Ag Brunch
45:30 – The Tyrade – Leave Farming to the Farmers