Our Ohio Weekly – Ohio program offers reduced rate loans to farmers

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

To help Ohio farmers and agribusinesses finance the up-front costs of this year’s growing season, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague opened the application period for the Ag-LINK program early. Hear more about the program and how you can apply for an interest rate reduction.

00:00 – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague

16:50 – Ohio’s Forage Woes

23:50 – To the Beat of Agriculture – Tyrone and Megan Brannon

32:20 – Field Day with Jordan Hoewischer and Climate Scientist Aaron Wilson

42:00 – Franklin County Farm Bureau’s Women of Ag Brunch

45:30 – The Tyrade – Leave Farming to the Farmers