Our Ohio Weekly – Ohio Farm Bureau County Presidents’ Trip to D.C.

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

As usual with the annual Ohio Farm Bureau County Presidents’ Trip to Washington D.C., there was not a lack of things to talk about when it comes to issues impacting agriculture and rural America. From Coronavirus, to new trade deals around the globe and rural broadband here at home, Farm Bureau representatives made their voices heard about the topics that matter to them. This week on Our Ohio Weekly, hear what county presidents heard from Sen. Sherrod Brown and American Farm Bureau Chief Economist John Newton.

00:00 – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

16:50 – American Farm Bureau Chief Economist John Newton

23:50 – Ohio teens are “rescuing” food that would otherwise be discarded. Learn about Jee Foods ‘To the Beat of Agriculture’

32:20 – Have a gas lease? Find out about a court case that could impact that agreement with ‘Legal with Leah’

42:20 – Get the results of a new food shopping survey