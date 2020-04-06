Our Ohio Weekly – The challenges of being a caregiver

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

As people age, they may need a caregiver. While that role can be fulfilling, it also can be exhausting and sometimes isolating. Anyone who cares for another likely has experienced the stress and possibly the feelings of helplessness that can come with taking care of an ailing person. Those feelings may be enhanced due to the concerns of older citizens during the COVID-19 crisis. Managing caregiver burnout, rural health strategies for using tele-medicine, helpful gadgets and technology and local resources for caregivers all are discussed this week on Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Laura Cherry Akgerman, disability services coordinator, OSU Extension talks about the newly formed Caregiver Support Network.

23:50 – The story of Amberly Snyder “To the Beat of Agriculture.” Snyder is a rodeo cowgirl who’s paralyzing car accident didn’t stop her from riding again.

32:20 – Find out how to get involved in Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Program

42:20 – How might the coronavirus pandemic affect how all Americans are accounted for? Census leaders from Ohio and Washington, D.C. give an update.