Our Ohio Weekly – COVID-19 challenging Ohio’s commodity groups

COVID-19 has impacted almost every sector of Ohio’s food production system, and the range of that impact is far reaching. This week, hear from the state’s commodity groups about how their farmers are being affected directly from the global coronavirus pandemic and the steps they are taking to keep the food supply readily available.

00:00 – Dr. John Newton, chief economist, American Farm Bureau Federation / Tadd Nicholson, executive director, Ohio Corn and Wheat / Kirk Merritt, executive director, Ohio Soybean Association

16:50 – Dave Shoup, president, Ohio Pork Council

23:50 – Dairy farmer Rose Hartschuh talks about her farm’s first time ever being told to dump milk “To the Beat of Agriculture”

32:20 – Elizabeth Harsh, executive director, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association

42:20 – Scott Higgins, president and CEO, American Dairy Association Mideast

Online extra

How have you been impacted directly? Take the Farm, Food and Agribusiness COVID-19 Impact Survey and let Farm Bureau know.