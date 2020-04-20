00:00 – Ivory Harlow, former Army and National Guard member and current organization director for Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway and Ross County Farm Bureaus.

16:50 – Ag Influencer Brian Brown from YouTube’s Brian’s Farming Videos (Part 1).

23:50 – Greenhouse and nursery farmer Gayle Hansen talks about being essential in this week’s To the Beat of Agriculture.

32:20 – Find out about the Farm, Food and Agribusiness COVID-19 Impact Survey.

42:20 – Ag Influencer Brian Brown from YouTube’s Brian’s Farming Videos (Part 2).