Technology and consolidation, as well as the local food movement have changed farming in the last decade or more. So, what does the future of farming look like, and what will it take to succeed? That is the focus of a main feature – Farmer of the Future – in the May/June edition of Our Ohio magazine.

Also included in this issue of the magazine is the latest in the Working Together commodity series. This issue Our Ohio focuses on the pork industry and how Farm Bureau works with hog farmers for the betterment of agriculture.

The COVID-19 pandemic had just begun to take over all aspects of everyday life as this issue of the magazine was on deadline. Read about how the crisis has had an impact on one local grocer, as well as the further strain it is putting on farmer mental health.

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s eight-page annual report is also a highlight in May/June. The foundation had a banner year in 2019 and looks for more opportunities to further ag education and careers for young people this year.

Also inside this issue is a feature of an orchard in northeast Ohio whose bedrock of success was laid by hard cider and its own wine. And speaking of entrepreneurs, the Center for Innovative Food Technology is once again teaming up with Ohio Farm Bureau to sponsor the Signature Food Contest in 2020. In this issue, we check in on last year’s winners.

In his column Across The Table, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Executive Vice President Adam Sharp talks about the important relationship between Ohio Farm Bureau and Ohio State University. In the recipes section, the Lorain County Community College chefs feature entrees to try as the seasons change from spring to summer.

These are just the highlights of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio Supporters. A digital edition is also available.