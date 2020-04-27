Our Ohio Weekly – Grocerants/Ag Marketing through COVID-19

On this week’s Our Ohio Weekly:

The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on just about every business sector across the country. One of the biggest impacts has been on the restaurant industry. The restaurants that will survive most likely have had to do things much differently than their original business model would allow. Some restaurants even morphed into what are now known as grocerants. Learn details on this unique concept that is keeping some restaurants in business on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Hear how some Ohio restaurants, like Frisch’s Big Boy, FUSIAN sushi and Stauf’s Coffee Roasters have revamped their menus to meet new demands of consumers by becoming grocerants.

16:50 – Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for the FCM Division of INTL FCStone Financial Inc. gives some market insights.

23:50 – Meet farmer and diesel mechanic Justina Riesch in this week’s To the Beat of Agriculture

32:20 – Chris Henney, CEO of the Ohio Agribusiness Association checks in with how his industry is handling COVID-19 challenges

42:20 – Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau is teaming up with local dairy farmers to deliver much needed milk to the community.