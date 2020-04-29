Not only do agricultural teachers play a critical role in preparing future generations for successful careers, but they also have a tremendous impact on the communities they serve. To shed light on the contributions of Ohio’s teachers, Nationwide, the No. 1 writer of farms and ranches in the U.S.¹, has honored 10 exceptional ag teachers as finalists for the 2019-2020 Golden Owl Award.

Each finalist received a $500 donation to their school’s agricultural program before being entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year. In addition to the Ag Educator of the Year designation, the grand-prize winner will receive a $3,000 Nationwide-funded donation to their school’s agriculture program and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.

“Nationwide created the Golden Owl Award in 2018 to bring attention to the growing need for agricultural teachers in this country,” said Nationwide’s President of Agribusiness, Brad Liggett. “Following the inaugural Golden Owl Award, the Iowa Ag Educator of the Year saw a 30-student increase in his agricultural shop class. We hope that providing teachers with additional resources and recognition will help to boost their programs and provide students with an optimal learning experience.”

Nationwide initiated the Golden Owl Award in 2018 by recognizing 17 local agriculture teachers in Ohio and Iowa. As a result of the positive response from the communities that Golden Owl Award nominees make a difference in, Nationwide expanded the 2019-2020 Golden Owl Award to include California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Ohio’s 2018-2019 Ag Educator of the Year, John Poulson, teaches at Pettisville High School and has made a life-long impact on students for more than 38 years.

“This award represents the entire Pettisville community because it takes a team effort to teach our students,” Poulson said. “It’s very positive for our future that Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau recognize the efforts of all the agriculture teachers across Ohio.”

Nationwide is also investing $5,000 in each participating state’s FFA organization to further support aspiring agriculture professionals.

The Golden Owl Award is the result of partnerships between Nationwide, California FFA, California Farm Bureau, Illinois FFA, Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers, Farm Credit Illinois, Compeer Financial, Iowa FFA Foundation, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Pennsylvania FFA and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

Ohio’s 2019-2020 Golden Owl Award finalists



Christi Bachman – Bloom Carroll High School

Nathan Birkhimer – Fayetteville Perry High School

Hannah Everetts – Edon Northwest School

Collin Gierke – Global Impact STEM Academy

John Koenig – Miller City High School

Sarah Lucha – South Central High School

Wendi Mizer Stachler – Miami Trace High School

Tyler Pope – Buckeye Central High School

Jeremy Ryan – West Muskingum High School

Erin Wollett – Cardington-Lincoln High School

