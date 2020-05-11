Our Ohio Weekly – Food buying trends as economy reopens

On this week’s Our Ohio Weekly:

A new study titled Eating 2020: How COVID-19 Will Change Consumer Engagement With Food, surveyed more than 1,800 participants and looked at purchasing trends before, during and after the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions.

00:00 – Learn about Ohio State University Extension’s new local producer resource.

4:15 – Inspire PR Group’s Hinda Mitchell gives insights from their Eating 2020: How COVID-19 Will Change Consumer Engagement With Food, survey

16:50 – Dustin and Casey Jo Converse talk about how their freezer beef business has boomed

23:50 – Wayne County farmer Matt Vodraska tells his story “To the Beat of Agriculture”

32:20 – Leah Curtis covers the ins and outs of Animals at Large laws in the latest Legal with Leah

42:20 – Find out about three new benefits available to Ohio Farm Bureau members