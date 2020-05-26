Our Ohio Weekly – Advocating, educating about ag’s needs through COVID-19

On this edition of Our Ohio Weekly:

Over the past two months, as farmers and those along Ohio’s food supply system have continued their essential work, Ohio Farm Bureau has been hard at work as well, advocating and educating to help members and everyone involved in agriculture navigate through the many challenges brought on by COVID-19. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from two leaders of Ohio’s largest farm organization about the efforts being made at the state and national levels.

00:00 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Director of Water Quality and Research, Jordan Hoewischer, discusses the revamped launch of H2Ohio.

05:10 – Ohio Farm Bureau President Frank Burkett shares the challenges farmers like him have been facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

23:50 – Lisa Kahlig talks about her experience in Farm Bureau’s Women’s Communication Boot Camp “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Executive Vice President Adam Sharp covers the myriad of ways his organization has worked with state and national leaders to share the current needs of members and what long-term issues they may be facing.