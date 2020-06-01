Our Ohio Weekly – A Conversation with Ag Influencer Jay Hill

Inspiring the less than 2% of those in agriculture to keep fighting for what the industry believes in. That is ag influencer Jay Hill’s goal. His story started with 10 acres and one tractor and is now over 17,000 acres with 120 employees. Now, he takes his phone all around the farm to share the good and the bad with his over 40,000 Instagram followers. Hear his message for farmers of all types on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – A Conversation with ag influencer Jay Hill

23:50 – Dave Stynchula shares his story of working with autistic individuals on his farm To the Beat of Agriculture

32:20 – Ohio State Extension’s Ben Brown gives details on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program