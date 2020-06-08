On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

Millions of acres of America’s agricultural land were developed or converted to uses that threaten farming between 2001 and 2016, according to “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States,” a new report by American Farmland Trust. How is Ohio being impacted? Get details of the report on Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – American Farmland Trust CEO John Piotti

16:50 – American Farmland Trust Midwest Director Kris Reynolds

23:50 – Ohio farmer Vicki Vance shares her AgriPOWER experience “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Roger High and Christy Montoya talk about being on Governor DeWine’s “County Fair Task Force” and some of the guidelines put in place.

42:20 – A big pork donation in Pickaway and Delaware Counties helps farmers and the communities.