Our Ohio Weekly – Ag’s innovation pipeline

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

Venture capital, technology and innovation are all pretty common words used in places like Silicon Valley, but you can also see them put to work in rural America. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear about how current innovations are being delivered to farmers of all types and how future inventions will make their way from a startup’s idea all the way to the farm.

00:00 – USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue

23:50 – Ohio farmer Allen Dean talks about his successful use of cover crops “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Meet the new Executive Director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Kelly Burns.

42:20 – Learn all about the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag Innovation Challenge.