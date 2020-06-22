Our Ohio Weekly – The Field Work Podcast

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

Conversations about cover crops, conservation tillage, and water management are just some of the topics you will hear about when you tune in to the Field Work Podcast, which is now in its 2nd season. Field Work is dedicated to new discussions about agriculture, sustainability and the experiences of those on farming’s front lines. On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly, Ty chats with the podcast’s co-hosts Zach Johnson and Mitchell Hora.

00:00 – Meet the Field Work Podcast crew

23:50 – In “To the Beat of Agriculture” learn about American Farm Bureau’s Partners in Advocacy Leadership program from Ohio Farm Bureau member Sarah Ison.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Dr. Larry Antosch discusses his new role on EPA’s Great Lakes Advisory Board.

42:20 – Find out about Coshocton County Farm Bureau’s upcoming ATV Farm Tour.