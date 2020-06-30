July/August 2020 Our Ohio magazine preview

All things dairy take center stage in the July/August edition of Our Ohio magazine.

The latest installment of the 2020 Working Together commodity series features the challenges and triumphs of the dairy industry, especially in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. On a lighter dairy note, Deersville General Store is featured for winning the unscientific, but fun Ohio Farm Bureau Facebook favorite ice cream contest last year. Nominate your favorite ice cream through July 18.

Also included in this issue is a story about capital improvements to fairgrounds around the state and the impact those improvements may have on the surrounding community – told largely through the lens of Pickaway County. The impact of COVID-19 on county fairs also is noted.

In his column Across The Table, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Executive Vice President Adam Sharp speaks to the challenges and opportunities faced by agriculture in the Buckeye state during the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic is touched on in every story in this issue, because it has made an impact on members across the board. This is keenly reflected on a county level as several county Farm Bureaus across the state have come together to help coordinate processing and delivering of meat to those in need.

More July/August features include Uncle Peter and the other standardbreds of Hickory Lane Horse Farm and the equine industry’s important place in Ohio agriculture. Also chronicled is the success of County Line Produce Auction in Wayne County. Finally in July/August Our Ohio we feature ag teacher Christie Bachmann of Bloom-Carroll, who is Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award recipient.

In the recipes section, the Lorain County Community College chefs serve up scrumptious salads to beat the heat this summer.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s 6th annual Water Quality Status report, a four-page summary of OFBF’s work on water quality issues, is also included in the magazine.

These are just the highlights of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available.