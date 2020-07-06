Our Ohio Weekly – Farmer Veteran Coalition

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

Learn about an amazing group with a mission of introducing veterans to agriculture. The Farmer Veteran Coalition was founded by Michael O’Gorman in 2008 with a handful of veterans looking to begin their farming careers. Today, there are 20,000 members and the organization is paving the way for more and more returning veterans to make the transition from the battlefield to a field of a completely different nature.

00:00 – Farmer Veteran Coalition CEO Michael O’Gorman

23:50 – Ohio Farmer Veteran Shane Wood tells his story “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Kelsey Turner shares the results of the 2020 Ohio Youth Capital Challenge.

42:20 – Remembering Yvonne Lesicko.