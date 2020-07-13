Our Ohio Weekly – Planning a 2020 county fair

On this edition of Our Ohio Weekly:

Things are far from normal as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of going away, but as the spread slowed and restrictions eased, Ohio began to open back up. Businesses are getting back to business and some of us will be able to enjoy a county fair this year, in one way, shape or form. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn how county fairs are going about making their decisions for a 2020 event. Plus, a check in on an industry hit extremely hard by the pandemic, the horse racing industry.

00:00 – Ohio State professor wins the World Food Prize

4:00 – Ohio Fair Managers Association President Rod Arter

16:50 – Renee Mancino, executive director of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and Dave Basler, executive director of the Ohio Horsemen Benevolent and Protection Association

23:50 – Union County farmer Melissa Burns talks about being one of the stars of CBS’ Tough As Nails

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Tim Hicks discusses upcoming financial planning webinars

42:20 – Ohio Beef Council’s Elizabeth Harsh shares details about the Beef Families Care Fund