Our Ohio Weekly – Sustaining the food supply chain

On this edition of Our Ohio Weekly:

What changes may have to happen so a derailment of the food supply never happens again? The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences recently hosted a webinar to cover the recent woes of America’s food supply system.

00:00 – Sustaining Our Food Supply Chain – Kurt Loudenback, CEO and owner of Grand Prairie Foods; Dr. Sally Rockey, executive director of the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research; and Mike Townsley, chairman, Bob Evans Farms/Post Refrigerated Retail

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture” — Richard Cocks talks about a new Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship in his name.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis shares important information about home butchering in “Legal with Leah”

42:20 – Hear how northeast Ohio county Farm Bureaus are part of a 9,000 pound pork donation.