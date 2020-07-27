Our Ohio Weekly – Protecting our natural resources

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

The air we breathe, the water we drink and the ground we walk on are some things that many of us take for granted. Clear air, clean water and food are vital for life. For farmers, clean air, adequate water and healthy soils are vital to make a living. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn how government agencies, private industries and farmers are helping to strike a balance between growing the food we eat while protecting the natural resources we need.

00:00 – The growth of prescription agriculture

02:00 – Natural Resources Conservation Services Chief Matt Lohr

16:50 – Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler

23:50 – Ohio FFA President Bethany Starlin tells her story “To the Beat of Agriculture”

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau Director of Water Quality and Research Jordan Hoewischer gives details of the latest Water Quality Status Report

42:20 – Find out more about the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo from executive committee member Lisa Shearer