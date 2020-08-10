Our Ohio Weekly – Consumer trends and trust

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

Consumer trust is something that those in the agriculture sector continue to strive for. Sharing how farmers grow food is paramount to making sure consumers are confident that what is put on the table for their family meals is safe. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn about consumer trust and the latest consumer trends.

00:00 – Earning consumer trust – Steve Lerch, Story Arc Consulting

23:50 – FarmHer founder Marji Guyler-Alaniz tells her story “To the Beat of Agriculture”

32:20 – Kroger’s Amy McCormick gives insights on the latest consumer trends