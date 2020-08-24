Our Ohio Weekly – The newest member of the House Agriculture Committee

On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly:

There are committees for just about everything in the US Congress. From infrastructure to finance, intelligence to ethics, these committees take a deeper look into issues that may help or hinder Americans. One committee that Farm Bureau keeps an eye on is the agriculture committee. A Representative from Ohio was recently named to that committee. On this Our Ohio Weekly, a visit with Congressman Troy Balderson about his newest role and his ambitions for it.

00:00 – Congressman Troy Balderson

23:50 – Tyler Beadnell’s hog recently raised a lot of money for a worthy cause at this year’s Columbiana County Fair. Tyler and his mom, Tina tell the story “To the Beat of Agriculture”

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Amy Milam discusses new drainage legislation currently working its way through the Statehouse

42:20 – This year’s Farm Science Review is going virtual. FSR Manager Nick Zachrich shares the details