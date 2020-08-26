Did the ag supply chain bend or break during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Our Ohio put that question to a panel of experts in the September/October issue of Our Ohio magazine. It’s one of many engaging features included in this issue. Other topics include the Ohio Agricultural Conservation Initiative and its integral work in the H2Ohio water quality program told through the eyes of Kris Swartz, Wood County farmer and nationally known soil and conservation expert.



The final installment of the 2020 Working Together commodity series features varied uses of one of Ohio’s signature crops – soybeans. Going far beyond food and feed, Our Ohio looks into the soybean research being done at Airable Research Lab through the efforts of the Ohio Soybean Council.



Rounding out the features in this autumn edition of the magazine is a look at the 40% of landowners who are not farmers, the operational changes one small family farm in Tuscarawas County made to adjust to their customers’ needs during the pandemic and Sunrise Cooperative’s RISE FFA program for new high school graduates looking for a career in agriculture.

Last, but certainly not least, is the 2020 Ohio Farm Bureau-AGGPAC Election Guide with all the need-to-know information about the upcoming general election Nov. 3. Inside, readers will find out how to vote by mail or in-person, the importance of judicial elections and who Farm Bureau has deemed a “Friend of Agriculture” in the Ohio Statehouse and in Washington, D.C. In his column Across The Table, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Executive Vice President Adam Sharp speaks to the importance of the election and making sure rural voices are heard.

As always there are Grow & Know event listings (check before you go) and fall recipes to help keep anyone warm on a chilly autumn night.

These are just the highlights of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters.