The Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee has welcomed new members John and Sarah Bolte of Tiffin, Nick and Bailey Elchinger of Malinta, Jaclyn Krymowski of Homerville and Jonathan and Alyssa Zucker of Marion.

The committee is composed of eight members or couples who suggest, develop and conduct activities that provide opportunities for young farmers and ag professionals to be more involved in Ohio Farm Bureau programs. Duties include planning the yearly YAP winter leadership conference and hosting Young Agricultural Professionals in a variety of in- and out-of-state events.

Committee members are selected based on Farm Bureau involvement, leadership potential and community service. Four new couples or individuals are appointed each year. They join second-year members Megan and Tyrone Brannon of Stone Creek, Jess and Adam Campbell of Waynesville, Hannah Jarvis of Homeworth and Kameron Rinehart of Jeffersonville.

John and Sarah Bolte are starting their own farming operation in Seneca County, raising corn and soybeans. They have grown and sold pumpkins since 2017 at a roadside farm stand. Additionally, they renovated their historic bank barn and began hosting weddings there this year. John is head trader for Seneca Trading LLC, a grain and commodity trading company, and Sarah is finance director for Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber. John is a member of Ohio AgriBusiness Association, serving on the Membership Committee and Grain and Feed Task Force. He is a graduate of Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER leadership institute Class XI. Sarah served on the Cultivating a Cure fundraiser planning committee in 2019.

Nick and Bailey Elchinger row crop farm and bale hay and straw in Henry County. They co-own with Nick’s brother Next Generation Ag and Elchinger Hay and Straw. Bailey is a regional director with StoneX in Bowling Green where she assists farmers and grain elevators with commodity price risk management. Bailey is a past Discussion Meet finalist, serves on the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Grain and Feed Committee and leads in the 4-H program. The Elchingers are involved in Sacred Heart Church and are the parents of two children.

Jaclyn Krymowski of Medina County is the calf care supervisor for STgenetics’ Ohio Heifer Center facility. She also is a freelance agricultural writer and has a blog. She has been involved with the dairy industry since college and with goats since childhood. She has a small herd of about 10 registered Alpine and Nubian dairy goats, using the milk to make soap and fudge. In addition, she is a Franklin County 4-H adviser and serves on the Franklin County 4-H Horse Advisory Committee. This year, she was a first-time 4-H goat judge in Holmes County.

Jonathan and Alyssa Zucker of Marion County farm with Jonathan’s grandfather on their family corn, soybean, and sweet corn operation. Alyssa works at Stansbery Seed and Service as a bookkeeper. Alyssa and Jonathan also are actively involved in her family’s farm. Jonathan is a graduate of AgriPOWER Institute Class X, a 2020 Murray Lincoln award winner and is an elected member of the Marion County Republican Central Committee. They are active participants in Marion County Farm Bureau and are members of Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers and Ohio Soybean Association. They are involved with Marion Christian Center and Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity.