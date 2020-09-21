Our Ohio Weekly – The Role of Non-Operating Landowners in Agriculture

Little data exists on the millions of Americans who own and lease agricultural land but do not farm it themselves. That segment is known as non-operator landowners, or NOLs, and many of them are women. In 2018 American Farmland Trust began surveying NOLs across the country to gain knowledge and understanding of who these non-landowner operators are, their thinking and the philosophy about agriculture and how they interact with the farmers they work with as far as agreements, conservation other farming practices go. How much different were the results based on gender? Hear about some of the results of this survey on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Dr. Gabrielle Roesch-McNally, director of American Farmland Trust’s Women for the Land initiative, shares Non-Operating Landowners survey results.

23:50 – To the Beat of Agriculture, Dreams on Horseback founder Jennifer Hansen talks about why she started the organization and how grants from the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation are being utilized.

32:20 – Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson and Vice President for Agricultural Admissions and CFAES Dean Cathann Kress discuss working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

42:20 – Farm Bureau Organization Director Ivory Harlow talks about new FoodPreneur School sessions.