Our Ohio Weekly – Value chains in food and agriculture

One of the sessions of the 2020 Virtual Farm Science Review was held by Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics, as their team focused on the Value Chains in Food and Agriculture. Our Ohio Weekly host Ty Higgins moderated that session as the panel talked about how corn, cattle, pork, milk and other sectors have adjusted to reduced ethanol production, lower prices and supply chain logistics due to COVID-19 and what the current financial situation looks like.

00:00 – Ben Brown, assistant professor of professional practice in Agricultural Risk Management, talks about how the ag economy has been impacted by COVID-19.

16:50 – Dr. Ian Sheldon, professor and Andersons Chair of Agricultural Marketing, Trade and Policy discusses the impact of the coronavirus on the global marketplace.

23:50 – Meet the 2020 National Miss Agriculture USA, Ava Lonneman, “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Sarah Black, Great Lakes Ag Labor Services interim general manager and director of business operations at Michigan Farm Bureau, shares details about Ohio Farm Bureau’s newest member benefit.

42:20 – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose explains the deadlines coming up for those wanting to be involved in the 2020 elections.