Our Ohio Weekly – A Conversation with USDA Undersecretary Ted McKinney

International trade has a major impact on U.S. agriculture. Exports are crucial in providing a market for a major share of crop production and a growing share of meat production. Efforts are underway to find new global partners that have a demand for U.S. ag products, deemed the safest, most abundant and affordable in the world. These new markets could lead to higher farm prices and greater returns to producers. Leading those efforts is Ted McKinney, USDA undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs. Ohio Farm Bureau’s Adam Sharp and Ty Higgins recently visited with Mr. McKinney about the current state of trade.

00:00 – USDA Undersecretary Ted McKinney and Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Adam Sharp

23:50 – Nicole Reno tells her story of winning the 2020 Ohio Signature Food Contest for her product, the RO Bar, “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Margaret Jodlowski, a new assistant professor at Ohio State’s Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics in the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences talks about some of her latest research.

42:20 – USDA’s Marlen Eve gives the details of the 2020 Next Gen Fertilizer Challenge, a project created in partnership with the EPA.