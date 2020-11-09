Over five decades and five continents, Dr. Rattan Lal, a Distinguished University Professor in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), has reduced hunger by pioneering agricultural methods across the globe that not only restore degraded soil but also reduce global warming. His research recently paid off in a big way as he won the 2020 World Food Prize and $500,000. On this Our Ohio Weekly, host Ty Higgins visits with Lal from some of his research plots on Ohio State’s Waterman Agricultural and Natural Resources Lab.

00:00 – 2020 World Food Prize Laureate Dr. Rattan Lal

23:50 – “The Harmless Farmer” Andy Detwiler, who lost both arms in a tragic farm accident, tells his story “To the Beat of Agriculture”

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis gives insights on the liabilities of being a landowner

42:20 – American Farm Bureau’s Maggie Good talks about the Think F.A.S.T. farm safety program for youth