Our Ohio Weekly: Ohio’s Soybean Industry

Creating opportunities and increasing demand for soybeans means farmers that grow the commodity will get more money for every bushel. That is the task for the Ohio Soybean Council, more commonly known as the Soybean Checkoff. Promoting effective policies and legislation at the state and national levels for those same farmers falls in the purview of the Ohio Soybean Association. Hear from leaders from both organizations on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Kirk Merritt, executive director of the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio Soybean Association and Ryan Rhodes, president of the Ohio Soybean Association and Marion County farmer talk about Ohio’s soybean industry.

23:50 – On “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet Christy Bachman, winner of the 2020 Golden Owl Award, given to Ohio’s top ag educator.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Melinda Witten gives all of the details on the organization’s first ever “remote” annual meeting.

42:20 – Henry County Farm Bureau won a County Activities of Excellence Award from American Farm Bureau. That county’s Organization Director, Roy Norman, talks about the nationally recognized Farmer and Landowner Appreciation Dinner event.