Our Ohio Weekly: Ohio Farm Bureau’s 102nd Annual Meeting

For the first time in its more than 100 year history, Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual meeting was largely held remotely across the state this past week. The yearly face-to-face gathering of members from all around Ohio was prohibited by orders from the Ohio Department of Health limiting indoor gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this first-of-its-kind annual meeting allowed members to get involved as much as they chose from the comfort of their home, physically together with other delegates from their county or while they are working on the farm. On this Our Ohio Weekly, host Ty Higgins shares some of the many highlights of this year’s annual meeting.

00:00 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Executive Vice President, Adam Sharp, addresses members during the organization’s 102nd Annual Meeting.

16:50 – Frank Burkett, Ohio Farm Bureau president, recaps a challenging, yet successful 2020 for members.

23:50 – Peggy Whitcomb shares all about the National Society Descendants of American Farmers “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Organization Director Kim Harless talks about Scioto County Farm Bureau’s award winning Conservation School is Cool event.

42:20 – American Farm Bureau Chief Economist Dr. John Newton shares results of a new survey that show consumers still have a high trust for farmers.