Our Ohio Weekly: H2Ohio update and landowner liabilities

In 2019, Governor Mike DeWine introduced his H2Ohio water quality initiative. The plan, which farmers in the Maumee River Watershed were able to sign up for earlier this year, is an investment in targeted solutions to help reduce phosphorus runoff and prevent algal blooms through a number of ways, including increased implementation of agricultural best practices and the creation of wetlands, improve wastewater infrastructure and replacing failing home septic systems. Despite a global pandemic, the rollout of H2Ohio began earlier this year. On this edition of Our Ohio Weekly, find out how the initial rollout went and what the next year looks like for the program.

00:00 – Janelle Mead, CEO of Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Kris Swartz, Chairman of the Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative talk about the future of H2Ohio

23:50 – Leah Fullenkamp, founder of In the Blink of a Fly, tells her story ‘To the Beat of Agriculture’

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Council, Leah Curtis, talks about liabilities that may fall onto landowners.