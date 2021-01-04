Our Ohio Weekly: Ohio’s water quality research

Earlier this summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) pegged the severity of the 2020 algal blooms on Lake Erie at a 4.5 on a scale of 10, one of the smaller forecasts in recent years. Final data concluded that the actual bloom came in at a 3. What goes into these forecasts? What does water quality research look like in northwest Ohio and how will initiatives like H2Ohio impact the future severity of algal blooms? Take an in-depth dive into Ohio’s water quality on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Dr. Laura Johnson, director of the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University and Jordan Hoewischer, director of water quality and research for Ohio Farm Bureau discuss water quality research.

23:50 – Ohio farmer Allen Dean talks about his successful use of cover crops “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Dr. Johnson and Jordan Hoewischer talk about the complexities of water quality research and what the future holds.