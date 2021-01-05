Nationwide rooted in Farm Bureau history, support

The following information is provided by Nationwide, the No. 1 writer of farms and ranches in the U.S.*

Nationwide is proud to support the Ohio Farm Bureau. Since 1926, Nationwide has provided insurance and financial services to Farm Bureau members and remains committed to helping farmers and ranchers protect what matters most.

As the exclusive property and casualty insurance company of Ohio and eight other state Farm Bureaus (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia), Nationwide has a rich history as a trusted resource for Farm Bureau members.

“We understand farming better than any other insurance company and offer more products and services in one place than our competitors,” said Brad Liggett, president of Nationwide Agribusiness. “But more importantly, we understand and appreciate Farm Bureau members since that’s where our company started. We stand with farmers and ranchers from across the country to assure their operations are properly protected.”

Over the last 90 years, Nationwide has grown from a small mutual auto insurer to one of the largest insurance and financial services companies. Additionally, Nationwide is the No. 1 writer of farms and ranches in the United States* and offers farm insurance products that support all aspects of agriculture, from small acreage farms to large commercial agribusiness operations. Products and services cover the many sides of a farmer or rancher: Farm, commercial and excess and surplus/specialty insurance products help protect the life work of farmers and ranchers.

Personal insurance products help individuals and families by protecting automobiles, homes, pets, sport vehicles, personal liability and more.

Financial services products help prepare for retirement through life insurance, annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds and a variety of other financial services. Farm Bureau members are eligible for special savings on their Nationwide farm policy and may be eligible for other benefits, such as additional emergency roadside assistance coverage, identity fraud expense, arson/crime reporting awards and accidental death coverage for youth organization animals (4-H or FFA).

To learn more, talk with a local Nationwide agent or visit nationwide.com/ofbf for more details.

*SNL Financial, 2018 (National) Market Share Report. Products underwritten by Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company, Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Company and AMCO Insurance Company. Products and discounts not available to all persons in all states. Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020 Nationwide.