Our Ohio Weekly: The future of the food industry

COVID-19 has, without a doubt, fundamentally changed the food system and consumer attitudes but what we can expect in 2021. What shifts are happening in purchasing behaviors? How is the food industry evolving to adjust? What’s ahead in the new year? On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from industry experts and members of the Center for Food Integrity’s Consumer Trust Insights Council to find out if how we get, prepare or even order our food will ever be the same on the other side of a global pandemic.

00:00 – Susan Schwallie, President of Food and Beverage, NPD Group and Kevin Ryan, founder of Malachite Strategy give their insights on the future of food.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture”, educator Kelly Rickabaugh shares her passion for the field of ag she’s in and how she empowers her students’ life and future career choices.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s senior director of state and national policy, Brandon Kern, talks about what the new COVID stimulus package has for the farm sector.

42:20 – American Farm Bureau’s Melissa Sanders Carrol fills in all of the details on this week’s 2021 AFBF Virtual Annual Convention.