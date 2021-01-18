Our Ohio Weekly: Ohio’s Meat Processing Industry

We have finally turned the calendar to 2021 and although the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic all still with us, this new year will be a time to look back at those challenges and make changes that will alleviate the problems we faced should something like a global pandemic ever happen again. One of those challenges on the minds of Ohio Farm Bureau and its members has to do with the food supply system, which saw issues on both the production and processing sides in 2020. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear about lessons learned and steps being taken to prevent a repeat.

00:00 – Dr. Dennis Summers, Asst. State Veterinarian with the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health and Roger High, director of livestock policy with Ohio Farm Bureau discuss Ohio’s meat processing industry and the challenges of 2020

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture”, Hamler, Ohio’s Nate Like talks about what it took to get his new Buckeye Meats and Processing facility up and running.

32:20 – More of Ty’s conversation with ODA’s Dr. Summers and OFBF’s Roger High.

42:20 – John Kaiser, Private Lands Administrator with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife gives all of the details on the H2Ohio Water Quality Incentive Program (WQIP).