Our Ohio Weekly: Retirement plans for farmers

Often a vision for retiring from a career in agriculture may be a bit different than most. Options can range from staying on the farm and helping during harvest and planting, to just tinkering around the shop, or selling and moving to Florida. Whatever the vision and whatever the profession, having the financial resources to live their best lives during this time is something everyone would agree is important. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from one expert who is helping to prepare farmers, agribusinesses and their employees for retirement.

00:00 – Rich Ohde, regional vice president of Workplace Solutions for Nationwide, talks about what farmers need to do to plan for retirement.

16:50 – Mike Rowe visited with American Farm Bureau members at AFBF’s Virtual Convention earlier this month to talk about his mission of changing the way America looks at skilled labor.

23:50 – Justin and Kristen Dickey talk about fulfilling their farming dreams and their involvement in Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals program “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – OFBF Vice President of Membership Paul Lyons talks about the value of membership and how to sign up to join Ohio Farm Bureau. Ohio Restaurant Association’s Homa Moheimani gives the details on the Pizza with a Purpose week benefiting ORA’s Employee Relief Fund.

42:20 – Find out about Ohio State University Extension’s “Farm Office LIVE” webinars from Barry Ward.