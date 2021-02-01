Our Ohio Weekly: A farm economy outlook

While net cash farm income in 2020 was above the average net cash farm income for the 2013–2019 period, increased government payments to farmers accounted for a substantial portion of that rise. Although that certainly helped alleviate the immediate need for relief due to the pandemic, the future remains uncertain. As you might imagine, those in the farm banking world are keeping a close eye how their customers are fairing. On this Our Ohio Weekly, we get a near and long-term outlook for agriculture from the CEO of Farm Bureau Bank.

00:00 – Farm Bureau Bank CEO WIll Hileman.

23:50 – Jim Croskey, beekeeper from Holmes County was recently recognized nationally for his craft. He tells his story “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Land O Lakes CEO Beth Ford spoke to American Farm Bureau members at the 2021 Virtual Convention and shared her thoughts on the issues of rural broadband and climate smart farming practices.

42:20 – OFBF Policy Counsel Leah Curtis talks about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for Ohio and if taking the vaccine can be required by employers.