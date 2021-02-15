Our Ohio Weekly: Foundation Success, Ag Week and AgLINK

With a new administration in the White House comes a new cabinet of leaders in all major departments of the U.S., including Transportation, Health and Human Services, the Environmental Protection Agency and Agriculture. The man tapped to lead the farm and food sector has some experience in that area. Tom Vilsack actually served as the secretary of agriculture under the Obama administration. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear some of Secretary Vilsack’s ideas for his return to USDA and learn about a 2020 success story in the work of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.

00:00 – Secretary Tom Vilsack talks about water quality and diversifying America’s food supply system and Mike Townsley, chairman of Bob Evans Farms/Post Refrigerated Retail shares about his involvement on the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation board.

16:50 – OFBF Foundation Executive Director Kelly Burns talks about the successes of 2020 and some scholarship opportunities.

23:50 – New Foundation board member Jenna Gregorich tells her story of being the first in her family involved in farming “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau Ag Week kicks off this week and Ohio Farm Bureau’s Jenna Reese has all of the details.

42:20 – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague shares information about the AgLINK program, giving farmers a discounted interest rate for operating expenses.