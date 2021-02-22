Our Ohio Weekly: Barnwood Builders star Mark Bowe

Barnwood Builders follows five fun-loving West Virginians who salvage antique log cabins and barns. The show celebrates the American pioneer spirit, and pays tribute to the hard work and craftsmanship that built our nation. They have even made quite a few trips through rural Ohio. On this Our Ohio Weekly, meet the foreman of DIY Network’s Barnwood Builders, Mark Bowe, as he talks about the show, his work crew and why Ohio barns have become some of his favorites.

00:00 – Barnwood Builders star Mark Bowe.

23:50 – Barn artist Bob Kroeger talks about his journey to preserve rural Ohio history “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Jason Berkland, Associate Vice President of Risk Management with Nationwide Agribusiness gives details about Grain Bin Safety Week and the Nominate your Fire Department Contest.

42:20 – The ARC/PLC signup deadline is March 15th. Find out about an upcoming webinar designed to help farmers make their election decisions from Ohio State Extension Educator, Mary Griffith.