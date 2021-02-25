March/April 2021 Our Ohio magazine preview

Is that a Van Gogh on the cover of March/April Our Ohio magazine?

Not quite, but Cincinnati-area artist Robert Kroeger has spent the better part of the last few years traveling around the state and capturing the stories and artistry of Ohio’s historic barns.



His journey through Ohio is one of several heartfelt stories to be found in this issue. We also talk to a Farm Bureau member who has made it her mission to educate about distracted driving following the death of her husband. John Fullenkamp was killed by a distracted driver while moving farm equipment from one field to another in Shelby County in 2018.

Featured in the second installment of our yearlong Strengthening Communities series are Nathan Like and Jason Pfau. The co-owners of Buckeye Meats and Processing saw a great need for meat processing in Henry County and quickly established a solution, carrying on a family tradition in the process.



Rounding out our features in March/April is an Ag 101 story about MVP Dairy in Mercer County and its efforts to educate the public about the dairy industry, and Great Lakes Baking Company. The bakery, which opened in 2019, has been able to hold its own during the pandemic, thanks in part to Ohio Farm Bureau’s Health Benefits Plan.



In this issue, Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column talks about the importance of Ohio’s equine sector to the state’s agriculture industry. The first part of a four-part series on the conservation practices at work at the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms is highlighted, as is a 12-page annual report on the accomplishments and growth of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation in 2020.



These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available.