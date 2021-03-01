Our Ohio Weekly: How LEBOR was defeated

The Lake Erie Bill of Rights, or LEBOR ballot initiative didn’t get very far after it was passed by Toledo voters in 2019, thanks to the fast action of Wood County farmers Mark Drewes. Drewes filed a lawsuit to thwart the attempt to give legal rights to Lake Erie and give Toledoans authority to sue farmers on behalf of the lake. The result of Drewes’ lawsuit was a U.S. District Court judge ruling, decisively, that LEBOR was invalid. On this Our Ohio Weekly we will get a behind the scenes look at the case and what its result means for Ohio farmers.

00:00 – Leah Curtis, policy counsel for Ohio Farm Bureau and Tom Fusonie, an attorney with the law firm Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease talk about the process of invalidating LEBOR.

23:50 – Meet educator Becky Cropper and hear how she is positively impacting young lives in southwest Ohio classrooms “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Jack Irvin, vice president of public policy with Ohio Farm Bureau gives the details on Governor DeWine’s budget proposal for 2021-2022 and what it means for agriculture.

42:20 – Maggie Good, Director of Member Engagement for American Farm Bureau, shares info about Ag Safety Awareness Week.