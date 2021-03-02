Ellingtons appointed to American Farm Bureau YF&R Committee

Casey and Charlie Ellington of Stark County have been appointed to the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee for a two-year term. The YF&R Committee is composed of 16 positions representing all regions of the United States. Committee members are responsible for program planning, which includes the coordination of YF&R competitive events during AFBF’s convention each January, and the Harvest for All program, which is a nationwide food drive program.

National committee members are nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus.

The Ellingtons most recently served as chaircouple of the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals Committee. They own and operate Ellington Farms, raising beef, pork, chicken, hay and grain crops, balancing direct to consumer and commercial sales. Charlie is the director of feed sales at Heritage Cooperative. Casey is the executive director for the Louisville Area Chamber of Commerce. Both are graduates of Ohio Farm Bureau’s intensive leadership institute AgriPOWER. They have three children.

The Ellingtons will be the fourth Ohio YAP members to serve on the national committee (in a row). They succeed Latham and Katie Farley, Brad Heimerl and Greg and Theresa Corcoran.

“Ohio Farm Bureau could not be more proud of the Ellingtons as they represent our young professionals at the national level. We grow great leaders through Farm Bureau, and Charlie and Casey have made the most of the opportunities available through our organization,” said OFBF President Frank Burkett III.

“Casey and Charlie have been involved at the county level for years. Charlie is a board member and serves on various committees. Casey has been our membership campaign chair, county fair building chair and has helped on many more committees. They both give back to the Stark County Farm Bureau constantly and are seen as strong leaders for our county Farm Bureau. They will be a great additions to the AFBF YF&R Committee,” said Nick Kennedy, organization director for Stark County Farm Bureau.

Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals are 18 to 35, singles and married, who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills. The group includes full- and part-time farmers, OSU Extension agents, teachers, consumer educators, former Ohio Farm Bureau Youth members, FFA and 4-H alumni, farm media communicators, livestock and equine enthusiasts, seed representatives, green industry employees, gardeners, foodies and more.