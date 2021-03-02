Excessive roof snow load can cause barn to collapse

The following information is provided by Nationwide, the No.1 farm and ranch insurer in the U.S.*

When heavy snow meets fierce winds, even the best engineered buildings can collapse. That’s why it’s important to calculate your roof load and be adequately insured for this type of situation.

How snow load can damage your buildings

Snow load is the downward force on a building’s roof by the weight of accumulated snow and ice. The roof or the entire structure can fail if the snow load exceeds the weight the building was designed to shoulder. Or if the building was poorly designed or constructed.

It doesn’t take a blizzard to cause problems. An imbalance of drifting snow can cause one part of a roof to give, causing a domino effect.

How much snow is too much?

Calculating the roof load on your barn takes more than an educated guess. The University of Wisconsin Cooperative Extension Service says that a ballpark estimate of roof snow load can be made with the following formula:

Calculated Roof Loading (lb/ft2) = Depth (ft) x Density (lb/ft2 /ft depth). The approximate density (lb/ft2 /ft depth) is:

5-20 for light snow

20-40 for packed snow

40-58 for packed snow with ice

58 for ice

For example, a roof with 3 feet of light snow has an estimated roof load of 60 pounds per square foot (3 ft depth X 20 lb/ft2/ft depth density = 60 lb/ft2).

You should know the roof weight limits for your barns and outbuildings. If necessary, rebuild or fortify them to withstand worst-case scenario snow loads and meet local building standards.

Removing snow

Some failures can be prevented with careful snow removal. The University of Wisconsin Cooperative Extension Service offers the following suggestions:

Use caution if standing on the roof, making sure to wear

a safety harness and use securing ladders.

a safety harness and use securing ladders. Use a snow rake. Avoid chipping or picking away

at ice as that may damage the roof.

at ice as that may damage the roof. Remove snow in narrow strips to keep the load somewhat even.

Leave a thin layer of snow to protect the roof from damage

while snow is being removed.

Insurance checklist

A few minutes can give you reassurance during a heavy snow winter. Check with your farm or ranch insurance agent to:

Confirm that your property insurance covers roof or building failure due to snow load.

Make sure the policy pays for actual replacement costs, so you’re not out in the cold if you have to rebuild.

Verify that valuable equipment stored in a barn or outbuilding is covered under your farm personal property endorsement.

