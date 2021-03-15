Our Ohio Weekly: The Ohio Agriculture and Rural Communities Action Plan

From the food supply chain to rural broadband, regulatory reform to energy solutions, there is a lot on the plate of Ohio Farm Bureau as the organization advocates for the best interests of farmers and rural communities in Ohio. But don’t worry, there is a plan for solving those issues and many more. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn all about Farm Bureau’s Ohio Agriculture and Rural Communities Action Plan and how that plan is being put into place at the local, state and national levels.

00:00 – Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau and OFBF’s senior director of state and national policy, Brandon Kern talk about some of the organization’s policy issues for 2021.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture”, meet a farmer who had a lucrative career outside of agriculture, but couldn’t resist the pull for he and his wife to get back home .

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Policy Counsel Leah Curtis talks about a recent win for OFBF members in an eminent domain case.

42:20 -Ivory Harlow, organization director for Ross County Farm Bureau, shares the success story of their M.A.D.E. on the Farm event helping area youth stay drug free.